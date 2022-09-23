J.R. Martinez visits Dyess AFB

Col. Steven Wick, 317th Airlift Wing vice commander hugs J.R. Martinez, a combat veteran and motivational speaker, during the 317th AW resiliency training day at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022. Resiliency training days serve to provide Airmen with the proper life skills to succeed both on and off duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman)

