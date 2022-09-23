CNO and Commander of Belgian Navy Meet; Discuss Increasing Capabilities and Capacity

WASHINGTON (September 23, 2022) — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday meets with Commander of the Belgian Navy Rear Adm. Jan de Beurme at the Pentagon for an office call, Sept. 23. The leaders discussed building maritime capabilities and capacity, as well as deterrence, defense and the need to continue to protect the stability and prosperity of the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Michael Zingaro/released)

