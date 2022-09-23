Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Madison Triangular Points – serrated vs non-serrated

Examples of Madison Triangular Points found in archaeological digs at Fort McCoy are shown Sept. 23, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. These arrowheads first appear in the archaeological record about 1,200 years ago (A.D. 800) during the Late Woodland cultural time period and were the main hunting weapon used by Native Americans in the Fort McCoy area until 300 years ago, although use did continue in some areas beyond the introduction of European goods during the European Contact period (ca. A.D 1650-1700). The use of Madison Triangular points signifies the transition from spear points to “true arrowheads” and the introduction of the bow and arrow to the Fort McCoy area during the Late Woodland period. (Photo by Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands)

