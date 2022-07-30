Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heartland STEM: Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Photo by Warren Duffie 

    Office of Naval Research

    Participants of the Blue Integrated Partnerships (BIP) Conference, hosted by Purdue University, in West Lafayette, Indiana. Attendees included students ranging from high school to graduate level; professors from universities such as Purdue, the University of Texas at El Paso and the University of Puerto Rico; and federal workers from the Department of Homeland Security.

    BIP is a consortium of research universities, minority-serving institutions and federal partners addressing real-world challenges in climate, health and security through research, education and economic development. The Office of Naval Research was one of the federal sponsors and partners of the BIP.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 15:21
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
