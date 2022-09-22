Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lifelong passion leads to Fort Leavenworth Stables director position

    Lifelong passion leads to Fort Leavenworth Stables director position

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Jackie Dunham is the director of the Fort Leavenworth Stables.

    Get more information at: https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/stables-and-horses

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7430388
    VIRIN: 220922-A-GJ885-001
    Resolution: 3950x2624
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifelong passion leads to Fort Leavenworth Stables director position, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lifelong passion leads to Fort Leavenworth Stables director position

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    horse

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    stables

    TAGS

    horse
    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth
    animal care
    stables

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT