    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett on Western Pacific Patrol 2022

    INDIAN OCEAN

    09.12.2022

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter sits aboard the flight deck of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) while the vessel transits the Indian Ocean, Sep. 12, 2022. The crew of the cutter are under the tactical control of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 13:50
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    WESTPAC
    Dolphin
    Barbers Point
    MH-65
    Midgett
    USCG IndoPacific

