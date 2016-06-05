SUBLANT Hosts Regional, Area Commander Summit

Participants from 17 commands and installations pose for a photo during a regional and area commander summit hosted by Submarine Force Atlantic onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit gave the opportunity for key partners to strengthen relationships and improve posturing and readiness to prevent and respond to a major fire, nuclear or radiological accident. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

Date Taken: 05.06.2016 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US