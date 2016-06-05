Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SUBLANT Hosts Regional, Area Commander Summit

    SUBLANT Hosts Regional, Area Commander Summit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Participants from 17 commands and installations pose for a photo during a regional and area commander summit hosted by Submarine Force Atlantic onboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The summit gave the opportunity for key partners to strengthen relationships and improve posturing and readiness to prevent and respond to a major fire, nuclear or radiological accident. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2016
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 09:05
    Photo ID: 7429627
    VIRIN: 220915-N-UB406-0002
    Resolution: 4395x3139
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SUBLANT Hosts Regional, Area Commander Summit, by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SUBLANT Hosts Regional, Area Commander Summit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    summit
    SUBLANT
    regional and area commanders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT