U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nico J. Reid is a a Career Counselor assigned to the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced. As a Career Counselor, Staff Sgt. Reid’s duties include providing guidance to determine qualifications and eligibility for reenlistment, extensions, and all MOS reclassifications. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 03:19
|Photo ID:
|7429299
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-FX425-0001
|Resolution:
|1587x2245
|Size:
|577.43 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Hometown:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d TSB #Spotlight — Staff Sgt. Nico J. Reid, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
