    2d TSB #Spotlight — Staff Sgt. Nico J. Reid

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nico J. Reid is a a Career Counselor assigned to the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced. As a Career Counselor, Staff Sgt. Reid’s duties include providing guidance to determine qualifications and eligibility for reenlistment, extensions, and all MOS reclassifications. (U.S. Army graphic by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 03:19
    Photo ID: 7429299
    VIRIN: 220922-A-FX425-0001
    Resolution: 1587x2245
    Size: 577.43 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB #Spotlight — Staff Sgt. Nico J. Reid, by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

