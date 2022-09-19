Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe identifies storm damage with Alaska State Defense Force in Scammon Bay

Alaska State Defense Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Henry, left, and Staff Sgt. (AK) Michael Uttereyuk identify storm damage with Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, in Scammon Bay, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which is comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

