    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe identifies storm damage with Alaska State Defense Force in Scammon Bay

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe identifies storm damage with Alaska State Defense Force in Scammon Bay

    SCAMMON BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska State Defense Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Henry, left, and Staff Sgt. (AK) Michael Uttereyuk identify storm damage with Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, in Scammon Bay, Alaska, Sept. 19, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which is comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 19:31
    VIRIN: 220919-Z-PB632-0026
    Location: SCAMMON BAY, AK, US 
    Alaska National Guardsmen, Naval Militia and State Defense Force deploy across Western Alaska for Operation Merbok Response

    TAGS

    emergency response
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska State Defense Force
    Operation Merbok Response
    Scammon Bay

