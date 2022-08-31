Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWC IHD Lab Analyst Titrates a Sample

    NSWC IHD Lab Analyst Titrates a Sample

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    220831-N-CM812-083
    A Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division lab analyst in the Research, Development, Test & Evaluation Department titrates a sample during an ongoing test. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 17:30
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

