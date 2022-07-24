220624-N-CM812-024
A shipment of critical F/A-18 aircraft CAD/PAD bound for Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, is loaded onto a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 12 (HM-12). After an ejection seat manufacturer revealed a quality escape, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division personnel identified acceptable assets and dispatched the replacements needed to maintain worldwide naval aviation readiness. (U.S. Navy photo)
|07.24.2022
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
This work, NSWC IHD CAD/PAD Employees Eliminate Risks to Military Aircraft Ejection Seats, by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
