    NSWC IHD CAD/PAD Employees Eliminate Risks to Military Aircraft Ejection Seats

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2022

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    220624-N-CM812-024
    A shipment of critical F/A-18 aircraft CAD/PAD bound for Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, is loaded onto a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 12 (HM-12). After an ejection seat manufacturer revealed a quality escape, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division personnel identified acceptable assets and dispatched the replacements needed to maintain worldwide naval aviation readiness. (U.S. Navy photo)

    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

