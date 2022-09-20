A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing lands on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2022. This year marks the F-22’s 25th anniversary of consistently providing America and its allies with fifth-generation air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 13:11
|Photo ID:
|7427619
|VIRIN:
|220920-F-UN330-1317
|Resolution:
|7984x5323
|Size:
|18.94 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptor lands at JBER, by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska
Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson
F-22A Raptor
Elmendorf Air Force Base
