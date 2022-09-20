Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptor lands at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing lands on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 20, 2022. This year marks the F-22’s 25th anniversary of consistently providing America and its allies with fifth-generation air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

