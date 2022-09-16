Suicide Prevention Morale Event

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. John Williamson, 355th Munitions Production flight chief, cooks burgers on a grill during a morale event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. The purpose of this event was to boost morale by bringing a burger bash out to the Airmen’s shop and to talk about morale injury, one of the leading causes of suicide at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

