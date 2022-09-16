Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Morale Event

    Suicide Prevention Morale Event

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. John Williamson, 355th Munitions Production flight chief, cooks burgers on a grill during a morale event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. The purpose of this event was to boost morale by bringing a burger bash out to the Airmen's shop and to talk about morale injury, one of the leading causes of suicide at DM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    cook out
    Awareness
    Air Force
    355th maintenance group

