U.S. Air Force Col. Clarence McRae, 355th Maintenance Group commander, addresses a group of airmen during a morale event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. McRae discussed the importance of being able to rely on one another and talk openly about mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 13:02
|Photo ID:
|7427615
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-NC910-1052
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Morale Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT