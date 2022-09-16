Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Morale Event

    Suicide Prevention Morale Event

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Clarence McRae, 355th Maintenance Group commander, addresses a group of airmen during a morale event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. McRae discussed the importance of being able to rely on one another and talk openly about mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

    Date Posted: 09.21.2022
    Suicide Prevention
    cook out
    Awareness
    Air Force
    355th maintenance group

