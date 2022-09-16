U.S. Air Force Col. Clarence McRae, 355th Maintenance Group commander, addresses a group of airmen during a morale event at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2022. McRae discussed the importance of being able to rely on one another and talk openly about mental health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 13:02 Photo ID: 7427615 VIRIN: 220916-F-NC910-1052 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.29 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Suicide Prevention Morale Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.