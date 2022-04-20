Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202236, "Ice Patrol buoy drop," Jorge Vega (36 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City crew members release an oceanographic buoy from a C-130J aircraft into the north Atlantic Ocean during a deployment with the International Ice Patrol (IIP). IIP was formed in response to the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 and has since monitored iceberg dangers in the Atlantic. The IIP, led by the Coast Guard, consists of 13 maritime nations. Since it was formed in 1914, no ships or lives have been lost due to icebergs. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202236, "Ice Patrol buoy drop," Jorge Vega, acrylic, 16 x 20

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:45
    Photo ID: 7427579
    VIRIN: 220922-G-G0007-036
    Resolution: 4500x3581
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202236, "Ice Patrol buoy drop," Jorge Vega (36 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    buoy
    Air Station Elizabeth City
    aircraft
    Titanic
    COGAP artwork
    Jorge Vega

