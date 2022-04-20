Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City crew members release an oceanographic buoy from a C-130J aircraft into the north Atlantic Ocean during a deployment with the International Ice Patrol (IIP). IIP was formed in response to the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 and has since monitored iceberg dangers in the Atlantic. The IIP, led by the Coast Guard, consists of 13 maritime nations. Since it was formed in 1914, no ships or lives have been lost due to icebergs. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202236, "Ice Patrol buoy drop," Jorge Vega, acrylic, 16 x 20

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 12:45 Photo ID: 7427579 VIRIN: 220922-G-G0007-036 Resolution: 4500x3581 Size: 6.48 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202236, "Ice Patrol buoy drop," Jorge Vega (36 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.