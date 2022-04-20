Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202235, "Exercise on deck," Leendert van der Pool (35 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Even when at sea, Coast Guard members do all to ensure fitness. Here, crew members of the Cutter STONE exercise while deployed in the South Atlantic. Workouts at sea can be challenging but the team takes advantage of an onboard gym and uses the flight deck as a running track. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202235, "Exercise on deck," Leendert van der Pool, oil, 18 x 24

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202235, "Exercise on deck," Leendert van der Pool (35 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physical fitness
    exercise
    COGAP artwork
    Cutter Stone
    Leendert van der Pool

