US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202235, "Exercise on deck," Leendert van der Pool (35 of 38)

Even when at sea, Coast Guard members do all to ensure fitness. Here, crew members of the Cutter STONE exercise while deployed in the South Atlantic. Workouts at sea can be challenging but the team takes advantage of an onboard gym and uses the flight deck as a running track. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202235, "Exercise on deck," Leendert van der Pool, oil, 18 x 24

