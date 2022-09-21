METC Degree Bridge Program helps METC Alum change career path

Abby Milinkovich, a 2017 graduate of the Medical Education and Training Campus Combat Medic Specialist Training Program, serves in the Army National Guard while currently working on her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through the METC Degree Bridge Program.

