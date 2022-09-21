Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    METC Degree Bridge Program helps METC Alum change career path

    METC Degree Bridge Program helps METC Alum change career path

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Education & Training Campus

    Abby Milinkovich, a 2017 graduate of the Medical Education and Training Campus Combat Medic Specialist Training Program, serves in the Army National Guard while currently working on her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through the METC Degree Bridge Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:44
    Photo ID: 7427393
    VIRIN: 220921-D-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 1870x1870
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, METC Degree Bridge Program helps METC Alum change career path, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MHS
    JBSA
    DHA
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT