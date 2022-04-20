US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202225, "Keeping watch," Karen Loew (25 of 38)

Because of shipping backlogs largely due to the COVID virus, port facilities on the West Coast were clogged with freighters unable to offload their shipping containers. Many of these massive ships, such as the one depicted here in Elliot Bay near Seattle, had to anchor in the outlying waters during what became a maritime crisis. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202225, "Keeping watch," Karen Loew, oil, 18 x 18

