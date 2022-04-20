Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202225, "Keeping watch," Karen Loew (25 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Because of shipping backlogs largely due to the COVID virus, port facilities on the West Coast were clogged with freighters unable to offload their shipping containers. Many of these massive ships, such as the one depicted here in Elliot Bay near Seattle, had to anchor in the outlying waters during what became a maritime crisis. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202225, "Keeping watch," Karen Loew, oil, 18 x 18

    District 13
    patrol
    Karen Loew
    commercial vessel
    COGAP artwork
    COVID

