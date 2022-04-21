S Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202224, "Answering the coldest call," Kirk Larsen (24 of 38)

Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter KATMIA BAY and emergency workers embark a patient being medevacked from Mackinac Island, Mich. While helicopters are normally used for such rescues, difficult weather conditions made flight near impossible. The icebreaker was diverted from the St. Marys River where it had been cutting a path for commercial vessels. With patient on board, the cutter then plowed a path to St. Ignace where the patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202224, "Answering the coldest call," Kirk Larsen, oil, 16 x 20

