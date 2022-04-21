Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202224, "Answering the coldest call," Kirk Larsen (24 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter KATMIA BAY and emergency workers embark a patient being medevacked from Mackinac Island, Mich. While helicopters are normally used for such rescues, difficult weather conditions made flight near impossible. The icebreaker was diverted from the St. Marys River where it had been cutting a path for commercial vessels. With patient on board, the cutter then plowed a path to St. Ignace where the patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202224, "Answering the coldest call," Kirk Larsen, oil, 16 x 20

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:09
    Photo ID: 7427336
    VIRIN: 220922-G-G0007-024
    Resolution: 4500x3694
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: US
    This work, S Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202224, "Answering the coldest call," Kirk Larsen (24 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS

    rescue
    icebreaker
    commercial vessel
    COGAP artwork
    Kirk Larsen
    Cutter Katmia Bay

