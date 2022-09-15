Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Tech Bridge Prize Challenge Rodeo

    N. CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220915-N-GB257-001 N. Charleston, SC (September 15, 2022) Peter C. Reddy, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic executive director, addresses an audience on Sept. 15 during the Palmetto Tech Bridge Prize Challenge Rodeo closing ceremony. NIWC Atlantic presented checks totaling nearly $180,000 to 13 winning commercial vendors. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

