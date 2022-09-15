220915-N-GB257-001 N. Charleston, SC (September 15, 2022) Peter C. Reddy, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic executive director, addresses an audience on Sept. 15 during the Palmetto Tech Bridge Prize Challenge Rodeo closing ceremony. NIWC Atlantic presented checks totaling nearly $180,000 to 13 winning commercial vendors. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7427334
|VIRIN:
|220915-N-GB257-001
|Resolution:
|7017x4565
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|N. CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
