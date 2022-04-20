Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202223, "The Colors," Debra Keirce (23 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Three members of a Coast Guard Color Guard at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region retire the colors—ceremonial flags—following the singing of the national anthem at an annual baseball “world series” for young players taking place in Aberdeen, Md.  Flags of the United States and the Coast Guard are shown here. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202223, "The Colors," Debra Keirce, oil, 24 x 21

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:03
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202223, "The Colors," Debra Keirce (23 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US flag
    Coast Guard flag
    COGAP artwork
    Debra Keirce

