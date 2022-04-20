Three members of a Coast Guard Color Guard at Sector Maryland-National Capital Region retire the colors—ceremonial flags—following the singing of the national anthem at an annual baseball “world series” for young players taking place in Aberdeen, Md. Flags of the United States and the Coast Guard are shown here. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202223, "The Colors," Debra Keirce, oil, 24 x 21

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 11:03 Photo ID: 7427333 VIRIN: 220922-G-G0007-023 Resolution: 4500x3888 Size: 8.43 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202223, "The Colors," Debra Keirce (23 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.