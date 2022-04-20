Members from an Orange County team conduct cleanup operations after 25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled off the shore of a Corona Del Mar state beach in California. The Coast Guard was the lead agency as federal, state and local partners worked to ensure there was minimal impact to the environment. A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter flew overhead, surveying the area. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202221, "California oil spill response," Daniel Coolbrith Jones, oil, 12 x 16
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7427262
|VIRIN:
|220922-G-G0007-021
|Resolution:
|4500x3373
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202221, "California oil spill response," Daniel Coolbrith Jones (21 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT