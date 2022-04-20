US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202221, "California oil spill response," Daniel Coolbrith Jones (21 of 38)

Members from an Orange County team conduct cleanup operations after 25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled off the shore of a Corona Del Mar state beach in California. The Coast Guard was the lead agency as federal, state and local partners worked to ensure there was minimal impact to the environment. A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter flew overhead, surveying the area. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202221, "California oil spill response," Daniel Coolbrith Jones, oil, 12 x 16

