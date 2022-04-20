Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202221, "California oil spill response," Daniel Coolbrith Jones (21 of 38)

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Members from an Orange County team conduct cleanup operations after 25,000 gallons of crude oil spilled off the shore of a Corona Del Mar state beach in California. The Coast Guard was the lead agency as federal, state and local partners worked to ensure there was minimal impact to the environment. A Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter flew overhead, surveying the area. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202221, "California oil spill response," Daniel Coolbrith Jones, oil, 12 x 16

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    oil spill
    environmental protection
    District 11
    COGAP artwork
    Daniel Coolbrith Jones

