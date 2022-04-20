Coast Guard officers aboard the Cutter SWORDFISH assist non-Coast Guard civilians plunge into the cold waters of Puget Sound in Seattle. Here they experience first-hand the life-saving merits of survival suits. Hypothermia is a major cause of death at sea and survival suits such as these are used when necessary to abandon ship in cold waters. The civilians were part of a program designed to strengthen industry knowledge of and collaboration with the Coast Guard and its missions. The dog, Saylor, is a ship-board resident and faithful observer. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202214. "Evacuation into the sea," Kristin Hosbein, oil, 24 x 12

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7427208 VIRIN: 220922-G-G0007-014 Resolution: 4500x2205 Size: 5.41 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202214. "Evacuation into the sea," Kristin Hosbein (14 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.