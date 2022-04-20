Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202214. "Evacuation into the sea," Kristin Hosbein (14 of 38)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202214. &quot;Evacuation into the sea,&quot; Kristin Hosbein (14 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    Coast Guard officers aboard the Cutter SWORDFISH assist non-Coast Guard civilians plunge into the cold waters of Puget Sound in Seattle. Here they experience first-hand the life-saving merits of survival suits. Hypothermia is a major cause of death at sea and survival suits such as these are used when necessary to abandon ship in cold waters. The civilians were part of a program designed to strengthen industry knowledge of and collaboration with the Coast Guard and its missions. The dog, Saylor, is a ship-board resident and faithful observer. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202214. "Evacuation into the sea," Kristin Hosbein, oil, 24 x 12

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7427208
    VIRIN: 220922-G-G0007-014
    Resolution: 4500x2205
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202214. "Evacuation into the sea," Kristin Hosbein (14 of 38), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puget Sound
    survival suit
    Cutter Swordfish
    COGAP artwork
    Kristin Hosbein

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT