    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202213, "Saving Grace," Tom Hedderich (13 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard aviation survival technician, better known as a rescue swimmer, stationed at Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, holds Grace, a lost eight-month-old puppy he recused from a precipitous cliff in Black Point on Kodiak Island. The puppy, from a fishing vessel that had run aground, was missing for two days before she was spotted by the Coast Guard and returned to her owner. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202213, "Saving Grace," Tom Hedderich, watercolor, 14.5 x 10.5

