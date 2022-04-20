Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202212, "Kodiak rescue," Don Hatcher (12 of 38)

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard aviation survival technician, better known as a rescue swimmer, from an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, carries an injured woman to emergency medical personnel at the Kodiak Municipal Airport. The Kodiak Police Department requested the Coast Guard assist in the rescue. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202212, "Kodiak rescue," Don Hatcher, acrylic, 20 x 16

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 09:44
    VIRIN: 220922-G-G0007-012
    TAGS

    Alaska
    rescue swimmer
    COGAP artwork
    Don Hatcher

