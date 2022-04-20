US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202212, "Kodiak rescue," Don Hatcher (12 of 38)

A Coast Guard aviation survival technician, better known as a rescue swimmer, from an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, carries an injured woman to emergency medical personnel at the Kodiak Municipal Airport. The Kodiak Police Department requested the Coast Guard assist in the rescue. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202212, "Kodiak rescue," Don Hatcher, acrylic, 20 x 16

