    Fall Colors At The 168th Wing

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    The main hangar at the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, is surrounded by fall colors during Red Flag Exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, September 19, 2022. RED FLAG-Alaska, a series of Pacific Air Forces commander-directed field training exercises for U.S. forces, provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training in a simulated combat environment. The 168th Wing Alaska Airmen refuel and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, improving combat readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. James Michaels)

