US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202205, "Wrapping it up," Kathleen Denis (5 of 38)

A Coast Guard law enforcement officer aboard the Cutter JAMES wraps a pallet of illegal narcotics in Port Everglades, Fla. The seized contraband has a street value of over $1 billion. The fight against contraband and illegal drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea requires a unity of effort--from detection, monitoring, and interdictions to criminal prosecutions—by international and U.S. partners. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202205, "Wrapping it up," Kathleen Denis, acrylic, 16 x 20
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7426059
|VIRIN:
|220921-G-G0007-005
|Resolution:
|4500x3570
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
