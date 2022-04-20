US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202205, "Wrapping it up," Kathleen Denis (5 of 38)

A Coast Guard law enforcement officer aboard the Cutter JAMES wraps a pallet of illegal narcotics in Port Everglades, Fla. The seized contraband has a street value of over $1 billion. The fight against contraband and illegal drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea requires a unity of effort--from detection, monitoring, and interdictions to criminal prosecutions—by international and U.S. partners. US Coast Guard Art Program 2022 Collection, Ob ID# 202205, "Wrapping it up," Kathleen Denis, acrylic, 16 x 20

