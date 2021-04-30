US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202132, "Evening patrol," Leon Wescoat (32 of 32)

The Coast Guard crew of a small boat patrols the azure waters in Ocean City, N.J. These boats usually operate near shore or on inland waterways. The bridge shown here underwent renovation and was replaced with a fixed span and a pedestrian walkway. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202132, "Evening patrol," Leon Wescoat, oil, 16 x 20
