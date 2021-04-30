Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202132, "Evening patrol," Leon Wescoat (32 of 32)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202132, "Evening patrol," Leon Wescoat (32 of 32)

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    The Coast Guard crew of a small boat patrols the azure waters in Ocean City, N.J. These boats usually operate near shore or on inland waterways. The bridge shown here underwent renovation and was replaced with a fixed span and a pedestrian walkway. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202132, "Evening patrol," Leon Wescoat, oil, 16 x 20

    TAGS

    small boat
    patrol
    COGAP artwork
    Leon Wescoat

