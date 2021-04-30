US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202131, "Searching in the storm," John Ward (31 of 32)

A Coast Guard aviation survival technician—better known as a rescue swimmer—from Air Station Houston, battles the wind and rain while surveying for stranded victims and damage from Hurricane Isaac. The hurricane made landfall in Louisiana, resulting in many deaths and significant property losses. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202131, "Searching in the storm," John Ward, acrylic, 11 x 20
