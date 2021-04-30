Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202131, "Searching in the storm," John Ward (31 of 32)

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard aviation survival technician—better known as a rescue swimmer—from Air Station Houston, battles the wind and rain while surveying for stranded victims and damage from Hurricane Isaac. The hurricane made landfall in Louisiana, resulting in many deaths and significant property losses.  US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202131, "Searching in the storm," John Ward, acrylic, 11 x 20

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:17
    Photo ID: 7425796
    VIRIN: 220921-G-G0007-031
    Resolution: 6744x3691
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202131, "Searching in the storm," John Ward (31 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    rescue swimmer
    Houston
    John Ward
    COGAP artwork

