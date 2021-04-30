A Coast Guard aviation survival technician—better known as a rescue swimmer—from Air Station Houston, battles the wind and rain while surveying for stranded victims and damage from Hurricane Isaac. The hurricane made landfall in Louisiana, resulting in many deaths and significant property losses. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202131, "Searching in the storm," John Ward, acrylic, 11 x 20

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 13:17 Photo ID: 7425796 VIRIN: 220921-G-G0007-031 Resolution: 6744x3691 Size: 8.87 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202131, "Searching in the storm," John Ward (31 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.