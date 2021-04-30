US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202119, "Heaving the towline for a rescue," Karen Loew (19 of 32)

A crew member of the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty heaves a towline to a disabled commercial fishing vessel. The cutter towed the fishing boat to safety in Elfin Cove, Alaska, 80 miles west of Juneau. The cutter, homeported in Juneau, is a patrol boat with primary missions that include search and rescue, law enforcement, and homeland security operations. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202119, "Heaving the towline for a rescue," Karen Loew, oil, 18 x 24

