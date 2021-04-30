Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202119, "Heaving the towline for a rescue," Karen Loew (19 of 32)

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A crew member of the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty heaves a towline to a disabled commercial fishing vessel. The cutter towed the fishing boat to safety in Elfin Cove, Alaska, 80 miles west of Juneau. The cutter, homeported in Juneau, is a patrol boat with primary missions that include search and rescue, law enforcement, and homeland security operations. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202119, "Heaving the towline for a rescue," Karen Loew, oil, 18 x 24

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:56
    Photo ID: 7425546
    VIRIN: 220920-G-G0007-019
    Resolution: 5635x4160
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202119, "Heaving the towline for a rescue," Karen Loew (19 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Alaska
    rescue
    fishing vessel
    Cutter Liberty
    Karen Loew
    COGAP artwork

