    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202118, "Clearing the way," Kirk Larsen (18 of 32)

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    The Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay breaks ice for freighters navigating through the St. Marys River in the Great Lakes and near Group Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. During the winter, paths must be made in the ice for commercial vessels to continue shipping goods. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202118, "Clearing the way," Kirk Larsen, acrylic, 24 x 24

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:52
    Photo ID: 7425543
    VIRIN: 220920-G-G0007-018
    Resolution: 5139x5172
    Size: 8.66 MB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202118, "Clearing the way," Kirk Larsen (18 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ice breaking
    Great Lakes
    commercial vessel
    COGAP artwork
    Kirk Larsen

