The Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay breaks ice for freighters navigating through the St. Marys River in the Great Lakes and near Group Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. During the winter, paths must be made in the ice for commercial vessels to continue shipping goods. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202118, "Clearing the way," Kirk Larsen, acrylic, 24 x 24

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:52 Photo ID: 7425543 VIRIN: 220920-G-G0007-018 Resolution: 5139x5172 Size: 8.66 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202118, "Clearing the way," Kirk Larsen (18 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.