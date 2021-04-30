US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202117, "Training in 30-foot waves," Anne Kullaf (17 of 32)

Coast Guard surfmen, often considered among the service's most proficient small boat operators, undergo demanding training. Training provides them the skills for meeting maritime emergencies caused by violent storms. The National Motor Lifeboat School (NMLBS), located near the mouth of the Columbia River, is the only school for rough weather surf rescue operations in the country. The Columbia River Bar, known as the "Graveyard of the Pacific," provides an ideal NMLBS training environment. Depicted here is a surfboat navigating in extreme conditions at Cape Disappointment on the north side of the river. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202117, "Training in 30-foot waves," Anne Kullaf, watercolor, 18 x 26

