Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, "Hoisted," Debra Keirce (16 of 32)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, &quot;Hoisted,&quot; Debra Keirce (16 of 32)

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    Coast Guard Art Program

    A Coast Guard aviation survival technician completes the final qualification flight before becoming a fully qualified helicopter rescue swimmer. The hoist training he undergoes is conducted from the Coast Guard Cutter Naushon off Kodiak, Alaska. He is hoisted down to the cutter and then back up to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, "Hoisted," Debra Keirce, oil, 18 x 27

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:43
    Photo ID: 7425523
    VIRIN: 220920-G-G0007-016
    Resolution: 7356x4969
    Size: 16.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, "Hoisted," Debra Keirce (16 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    rescue swimmer
    hoist
    COGAP artwork
    Debra Keirce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT