A Coast Guard aviation survival technician completes the final qualification flight before becoming a fully qualified helicopter rescue swimmer. The hoist training he undergoes is conducted from the Coast Guard Cutter Naushon off Kodiak, Alaska. He is hoisted down to the cutter and then back up to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, "Hoisted," Debra Keirce, oil, 18 x 27

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:43 Photo ID: 7425523 VIRIN: 220920-G-G0007-016 Resolution: 7356x4969 Size: 16.57 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, "Hoisted," Debra Keirce (16 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.