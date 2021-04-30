A Coast Guard aviation survival technician completes the final qualification flight before becoming a fully qualified helicopter rescue swimmer. The hoist training he undergoes is conducted from the Coast Guard Cutter Naushon off Kodiak, Alaska. He is hoisted down to the cutter and then back up to a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter. US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, "Hoisted," Debra Keirce, oil, 18 x 27
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 11:43
|Photo ID:
|7425523
|VIRIN:
|220920-G-G0007-016
|Resolution:
|7356x4969
|Size:
|16.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2021 Collection, Ob ID# 202116, "Hoisted," Debra Keirce (16 of 32), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT