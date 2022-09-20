Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd CPTS Airmen fund innovation

    52nd CPTS Airmen fund innovation

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Alex Westing, 52nd Comptroller Squadron Financial Management Analysis Flight noncommissioned officer in charge, gives a presentation for a fiscal year closeout meeting at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2022. Closing out the fiscal year is a joint effort between the FMA flight, 52nd Contracting Squadron and squadron resource advisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 11:14
    Photo ID: 7425452
    VIRIN: 220920-F-YT894-1033
    Resolution: 7975x5317
    Size: 19 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd CPTS Airmen fund innovation, by A1C Marcus Hardy-Bannerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd CPTS Airmen funs innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    52nd FW
    52nd CPTS
    innovation
    fiscal year closeout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT