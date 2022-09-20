52nd CPTS Airmen fund innovation

Tech. Sgt. Alex Westing, 52nd Comptroller Squadron Financial Management Analysis Flight noncommissioned officer in charge, gives a presentation for a fiscal year closeout meeting at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2022. Closing out the fiscal year is a joint effort between the FMA flight, 52nd Contracting Squadron and squadron resource advisors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Marcus Hardy-Bannerman)

Date Taken: 09.20.2022
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE