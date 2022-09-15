Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Joseph Janik, Michael Pise, and Lt. Col. Rodney Furr greet students [Image 1 of 5]

    Col. Joseph Janik, Michael Pise, and Lt. Col. Rodney Furr greet students

    CHICOPEE FALLS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Children at Chicopee’s Herbert Bowie Elementary School held a 75th Air Force Birthday party, on Sept. 15. Each of the 270 kindergarten through fifth-grade students wore a 75th logo tee shirt.
    Col. Joseph Janik, 439th Airlift Wing commander was one of the special guests who spoke at the event. Principal Norman Burgess led the program. He spoke of the close relationship between the school and the base.
    “Years ago the school was actually part of Westover and during the Berlin Airlift, Bowie Students contributed candy on parachutes that were then dropped for the children from cargo planes that were delivering food,” Said Principal Burgess.
    Burgess introduced Col. Janik as the person who is the boss of all of those big planes you see flying in the sky. He thanked the students for welcoming new military students to their classes.
    Col. Janik asked the students, “Who has parents in the military or work on base?”
    A few students raised their hands and named the branch of service they worked for.
    To finish the program Principal Burgess presented framed artwork the children had made. The students concluded with patriotic songs and everyone got a piece of birthday cake.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 15:17
    Photo ID: 7424115
    VIRIN: 220915-F-YC822-1003
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: CHICOPEE FALLS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Joseph Janik, Michael Pise, and Lt. Col. Rodney Furr greet students [Image 5 of 5], by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Joseph Janik, Michael Pise, and Lt. Col. Rodney Furr greet students
    Chicopee Students throw 75th BDay party for Westover and USAF
    Public Affairs Officer Lt. Col. Rodney Furr speaks to media
    Principal Norman Burgess is interviewed by Chicopee Public TV
    Principal Norman Burgess presents Col. Joseph Janik the student's artwork

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force reserve
    westover
    chicopee
    439aw
    bowie school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT