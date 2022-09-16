Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2022: International Marines Conduct Joint and Combined Amphibious Landing

    BRAZIL

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Landing Craft Unit (LCU) 1663, assigned to the USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), carries United States, Brazilian, Uruguayan, and Chilean Marines along with vehicles, gear, equipment toward the coastline of Itaoca, Brazil as the first wave of an international, joint, and combined amphibious landing during the culminating event of exercise UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 16, 2022. UNITAS, which is Latin for ‘unity,’ is the world's longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that brings together forces from 19 countries to include Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability among the partnering nations and joint U.S. forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Jeremy Wheeler)

