    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202023, "Arrested!" Karen Loew (23 of 30)

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) conduct a joint cross-border mock boarding training exercise aboard the M/V—Motor Vessel—Bostwick in simulated Canadian waters.  In this exercise, an RCMP officer takes the lead in an arrest for a violation of the Canadian Controlled Drug and Substance Act. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202023, "Arrested!" Karen Loew, oil, 18 x 14

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202023, "Arrested!" Karen Loew (23 of 30), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    joint exercise
    training
    Karen Loew
    MLEA
    COGAP artwork

