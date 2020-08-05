US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202023, "Arrested!" Karen Loew (23 of 30)

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) conduct a joint cross-border mock boarding training exercise aboard the M/V—Motor Vessel—Bostwick in simulated Canadian waters. In this exercise, an RCMP officer takes the lead in an arrest for a violation of the Canadian Controlled Drug and Substance Act. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202023, "Arrested!" Karen Loew, oil, 18 x 14

