Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202022, "Take it to the mat" Karen Loew (22 of 30)

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202022, &quot;Take it to the mat&quot; Karen Loew (22 of 30)

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An instructor looks on as Coast Guard members practice defense and control techniques at the Maritime Law Enforcement Academy in Charleston, S.C. Each member learns how to instruct others, so that when the member returns to their unit, he or she can teach members in their unit. This day's exercises taught protection of both self and weapon. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202022, "Take it to the mat," Karen Loew, oil,12 x 16

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 14:43
    Photo ID: 7424106
    VIRIN: 220919-G-G0007-022
    Resolution: 5204x5178
    Size: 16.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202022, "Take it to the mat" Karen Loew (22 of 30), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    law enforcement
    training
    Karen Loew
    MLEA
    COGAP artwork

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT