US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202022, "Take it to the mat" Karen Loew (22 of 30)

An instructor looks on as Coast Guard members practice defense and control techniques at the Maritime Law Enforcement Academy in Charleston, S.C. Each member learns how to instruct others, so that when the member returns to their unit, he or she can teach members in their unit. This day's exercises taught protection of both self and weapon. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202022, "Take it to the mat," Karen Loew, oil,12 x 16

Date Taken: 05.08.2020