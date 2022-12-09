(From left to right) Dr. Jaret C. Riddick, Principal Director for Autonomy at OUSD(R&E); Kedar Pavgi, National Capital Regional Director at NSIN; and Lauren Bedula, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7424105
|VIRIN:
|220913-O-JI699-015
|Resolution:
|5436x3624
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trust in Autonomy Fireside Chat, by Olivia Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT