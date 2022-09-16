Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Director, Mr. Kelly K. McKeague speaks with the Ambassador to Ukraine, Oksana Markarova at the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon, hosted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2022.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date that's not associated with any particular war.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation's promise to leave no service member behind.
