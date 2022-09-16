Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sun Vega 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Director, Mr. Kelly K. McKeague speaks with the Ambassador to Ukraine, Oksana Markarova at the National POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at the Pentagon, hosted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2022.

    National POW/MIA Recognition Day is commemorated on the third Friday of every September, a date that's not associated with any particular war.

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency continues the search for the missing, fulfilling the nation's promise to leave no service member behind.

