    On the Cross Country Recovery Road Less Traveled

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    On the recovery road less traveled... After suffering through a serious bout of sepsis, followed by a heart attack necessitating open-heart surgery and then repair for an excruciating hernia, Pat Flaherty, Naval Hospital Bremerton chief information officer, accompanied by wife Terri, both avid cyclists, recently completed bicycling 3,762 miles across North America, from the Pacific shores of Washington State to Bay Harbor, Maine, on the Atlantic coast (Courtesy photo).

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:59
    Photo ID: 7423761
    VIRIN: 220919-N-HU933-001
    Resolution: 1308x898
    Size: 513.8 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    heart attack
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    bicycling. DHA

