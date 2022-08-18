On the recovery road less traveled... After suffering through a serious bout of sepsis, followed by a heart attack necessitating open-heart surgery and then repair for an excruciating hernia, Pat Flaherty, Naval Hospital Bremerton chief information officer, accompanied by wife Terri, both avid cyclists, recently completed bicycling 3,762 miles across North America, from the Pacific shores of Washington State to Bay Harbor, Maine, on the Atlantic coast (Courtesy photo).

Date Taken: 08.18.2022
Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
This work, On the Cross Country Recovery Road Less Traveled, by Douglas Stutz