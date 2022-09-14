BaseOps program supports Big Red One

Soldiers wash an M1 Abrams tank at Fort Riley, Kansas’ Installation Vehicle Wash Facility, a tactical vehicle wash and treatment system, Sept. 15. Under a U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s Base Operations program contract, Skookum Contract Services maintains the IVWF daily use schedule, coordinates drive ins and briefs units on wash facility usage requirements.

