BaseOps program supports Big Red One

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Soldiers wash an M1 Abrams tank at Fort Riley, Kansas’ Installation Vehicle Wash Facility, a tactical vehicle wash and treatment system, Sept. 15. Under a U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s Base Operations program contract, Skookum Contract Services maintains the IVWF daily use schedule, coordinates drive ins and briefs units on wash facility usage requirements.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7423742
    VIRIN: 220915-A-QY194-001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    TAGS

    USACE
    Fort Riley
    Base Operations
    Huntsville Center

