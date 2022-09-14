Soldiers wash an M1 Abrams tank at Fort Riley, Kansas’ Installation Vehicle Wash Facility, a tactical vehicle wash and treatment system, Sept. 15. Under a U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center’s Base Operations program contract, Skookum Contract Services maintains the IVWF daily use schedule, coordinates drive ins and briefs units on wash facility usage requirements.
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 11:50
|Photo ID:
|7423742
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-QY194-001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
This work, BaseOps program supports Big Red One, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BaseOps program supports Big Red One
