    Strength and Support in Seeking Help

    RP, GERMANY

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The graphic, highlighting Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, informs service members and their families of the available resources in case they are struggling mentally, emotionally or spiritually. This graphic was created to encourage others to seek help and increase connectedness within the community of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:39
    Location: RP, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Support
    Education
    Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month
    Seeking Help

