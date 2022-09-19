The graphic, highlighting Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, informs service members and their families of the available resources in case they are struggling mentally, emotionally or spiritually. This graphic was created to encourage others to seek help and increase connectedness within the community of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 11:39 Photo ID: 7423729 VIRIN: 220916-F-HO957-1001 Resolution: 940x788 Size: 198.77 KB Location: RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strength and Support in Seeking Help, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.