US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202005, "Adding fuel to the fire," Susanne Corbelletta (5 of 30)

An assistant fire chief at the Coast Guard Fire and Rescue Department, Base Kodiak, Alaska, ignites the fire pit before beginning aircraft fire training. Underwater pipes pump fuel to the center of the pit, which serves as the training ground. The department has been in service since 1993. It is equipped for complete aircraft rescue and structural fire response and has life support emergency response personnel. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202005, "Adding fuel to the fire," Susanne Corbelletta, oil, 30 x 24

