    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202005, "Adding fuel to the fire," Susanne Corbelletta (5 of 30)

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An assistant fire chief at the Coast Guard Fire and Rescue Department, Base Kodiak, Alaska, ignites the fire pit before beginning aircraft fire training. Underwater pipes pump fuel to the center of the pit, which serves as the training ground. The department has been in service since 1993. It is equipped for complete aircraft rescue and structural fire response and has life support emergency response personnel. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202005, "Adding fuel to the fire," Susanne Corbelletta, oil, 30 x 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202005, "Adding fuel to the fire," Susanne Corbelletta (5 of 30), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    Alaska
    rescue
    COGAP artwork
    Susanne Corbelletta

