    US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202004, "Take a right at the light," Dennis Boom (4 of 30)

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    An MH-65C Dolphin Helicopter crew from Air Station Los Angeles conducts a flyover of the Point Vicente Lighthouse. Construction on the 67-foot lighthouse began in 1926. North of Los Angeles Harbor, it is located between Point Conception Lighthouse to the north and Point Loma Lighthouse to the south. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202004, "Take a right at the light," Dennis Boom, oil, 15 x 30

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 10:28
    Photo ID: 7423585
    VIRIN: 220919-G-G0007-004
    Resolution: 7565x3741
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202004, "Take a right at the light," Dennis Boom (4 of 30), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    patrol
    helicopter
    District 11
    Dennis Boom
    COGAP artwork

