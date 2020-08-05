US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202004, "Take a right at the light," Dennis Boom (4 of 30)

An MH-65C Dolphin Helicopter crew from Air Station Los Angeles conducts a flyover of the Point Vicente Lighthouse. Construction on the 67-foot lighthouse began in 1926. North of Los Angeles Harbor, it is located between Point Conception Lighthouse to the north and Point Loma Lighthouse to the south. US Coast Guard Art Program 2020 Collection, Ob ID# 202004, "Take a right at the light," Dennis Boom, oil, 15 x 30

