    386 AEW Airmen demonstrate ability to apply many skillsets, conduct Agile Combat Employment from austere environment

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Peter Last, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron officer-in-charge of civil engineer operations, utilized his team to quickly stand up a mission capable location and enable flying operations by keeping equipment like the Mobile Aircraft Arresting System operational, or by building Entry Control Points for the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, during Operation Agile Spartan III at an undisclosed location, September 13, 2022. This exercise tested how Airmen can demonstrate their Agile Combat Employment capabilities, deploying a small and efficient team anywhere in the world, at any time, to stand up a functioning air base and necessary facilities to a mission capable status as quickly as possible. Once stood up, a key function of the 386th ECES is to maintain functional operations for each team at the location by doing any repairs if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 09:53
    Photo ID: 7423569
    VIRIN: 220913-F-DJ189-1029
    Resolution: 5734x3815
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386 AEW Airmen demonstrate ability to apply many skillsets, conduct Agile Combat Employment from austere environment, by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    MCA
    386th AEW
    378th AEW
    Operation Agile Spartan III

