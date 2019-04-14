US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201930,"Artist's Sketchbook # 30-36," Robert Selby (30 of 40)

In 2018, COGAP artist Robert Selby visited Sector San Juan where he deployed abroad the Joseph Tezanos from May 5 to May 17. During his stay on board, the artist created a sketchbook of some 36 drawings which captured life aboard the ship and the important work being done by the officers and crew. These were mounted and framed on six panels. Shown here is the sixth of the six panels. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201930,"Artist's Sketchbook # 30-36," Robert Selby, pencil/mixed media, 20 x 18

