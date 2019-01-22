The crew depicted in the center panel is aboard the small boat of Fast Response Cutter Joseph Tezanos as the crew transfers illegal migrants to the Dominican Navy off the coast of the Dominican Republic. On the left, a male service member stands watch as the cutter exits San Juan harbor. On the right, a female service member stands watch as the cutter approaches Mona Island. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201924, "Guardians of the Puerto Rican Coast," Robert Selby, oil, 24 x 48

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2019 Date Posted: 09.19.2022 08:41 Photo ID: 7423435 VIRIN: 220919-G-G0007-024 Resolution: 4400x2040 Size: 5.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201924, "Guardians of the Puerto Rican Coast," Robert Selby (24 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.