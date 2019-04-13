Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201922, "Readying for patrol," Jasen Newman (22 of 40)

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2019

    Photo by Maryann Bader 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    A Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) member lowers into a large boat from the Coast Guard Cutter Active. The MSRT serves here as part of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force-South which detects and monitors illicit trafficking. Despite over fifty years of service, the Active is one of the most effective Coast Guard assets operating in the Eastern Pacific. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201922, "Readying for patrol," Jasen Newman, oil, 18 x 12

    Date Taken: 04.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7423400
    VIRIN: 220919-G-G0007-022
    Resolution: 4782x7348
    Size: 29.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201922, "Readying for patrol," Jasen Newman (22 of 40), by Maryann Bader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint exercise
    illegal trafficking
    MSRT
    Cutter Active
    COGAP artwork
    Jasen Newman

