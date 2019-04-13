US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201922, "Readying for patrol," Jasen Newman (22 of 40)

A Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) member lowers into a large boat from the Coast Guard Cutter Active. The MSRT serves here as part of the Joint Inter-Agency Task Force-South which detects and monitors illicit trafficking. Despite over fifty years of service, the Active is one of the most effective Coast Guard assets operating in the Eastern Pacific. US Coast Guard Art Program 2019 Collection, Ob ID# 201922, "Readying for patrol," Jasen Newman, oil, 18 x 12

