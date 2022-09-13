Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMMSTRAT Marine | Jungle Warfare Training Center

    COMMSTRAT Marine | Jungle Warfare Training Center

    JAPAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Grace Gerlach, a combat videographer assigned to Communication Strategy and Operations Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a portrait during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. COMMSTRAT’s mission is to train and maintain deployable, task-organized teams that create still and video imagery products and support command element communication objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sergeant Manuel A. Serrano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.19.2022 07:23
    Photo ID: 7423371
    VIRIN: 220913-M-SH393-1001
    Resolution: 4386x6579
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMMSTRAT Marine | Jungle Warfare Training Center, by SSgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #IIIMIG #COMMSTRAT #Marines #CombatVideographer #CplGerlach #JungleWarfareTrainingCenter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT