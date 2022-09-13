COMMSTRAT Marine | Jungle Warfare Training Center

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Grace Gerlach, a combat videographer assigned to Communication Strategy and Operations Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, poses for a portrait during a field exercise at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalvez, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 14, 2022. COMMSTRAT’s mission is to train and maintain deployable, task-organized teams that create still and video imagery products and support command element communication objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sergeant Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 07:23
|Photo ID:
|7423371
|VIRIN:
|220913-M-SH393-1001
|Resolution:
|4386x6579
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
